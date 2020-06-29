Members of Albuquerque business community oppose hazard pay, sick leave proposals | KOB 4
Members of Albuquerque business community oppose hazard pay, sick leave proposals

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: June 29, 2020 05:17 PM
Created: June 29, 2020 04:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Members of the business community came out against three pieces of legislation that would mandate paid sick leave, hazard pay and personal protective equipment in Albuquerque. 

"Simply put, many businesses are struggling to keep and pay their current bills," said John Garcia, Executive Vice President of the Home Builders Association of Central New Mexico. "Increasing their bills will only make matters worse. For many, their only option will be to close their doors permanently." 

The business community is also upset that they are only able to voice their concerns via email. The City Council meeting is not open to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pat Davis, Albuquerque City Council President, said they have received more than 300 comments about the proposals.

The original city council proposal would grant hazard pay to employees making $15 per hour or less. An amendment added to the Monday night agenda would lower that wage to $12 an hour.


