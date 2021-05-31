Memorial Day 2021: Events and closures

Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho will recognize Memorial Day with a remembrance ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park on Pinetree Rd. SE beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. Space will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. The ceremony will be recorded and shared on the City of Rio Rancho's YouTube channel.

City offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.

Santa Fe

City offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.