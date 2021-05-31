Memorial Day 2021: Events and closures | KOB 4

Memorial Day 2021: Events and closures

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 31, 2021 08:10 AM
Created: May 31, 2021 08:00 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In observance of Memorial Day, most city offices across the state will be closed.

What's closed in Albuquerque:

  • 311 Community Contact Center
  • ABQ RIDE & Sun Van (No services on May 31)
  • Albuquerque Museum
  • Animal shelters (Except for intake desk and reclaims)
  • Balloon Museum
  • Child development centers
  • City offices
  • Community centers
  • Everyday Adoption Center
  • Golf Center at Balloon Fiesta Park
  • Health and social service centers
  • KiMo Theatre
  • Libraries (All branches closed May 31)
  • Lucky Paws Adoption Center
  • Open Space Visitors Center
  • Senior centers (Learn more here)
  • Shooting Range Park
  • Tennis facilities (Both Jerry Cline and Sierra Vista)

What's open in Albuquerque:

  • Albuquerque International Sunport
  • Albuquerque BioPark
  • Golf courses (Dawn to dusk)
  • All swimming pools
  • Tingley Beach (Sunrise to sunset)
  • Trash & recycling continues as normal

Families are expected to gather at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial throughout the day to pay tribute.

Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho will recognize Memorial Day with a remembrance ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park on Pinetree Rd. SE beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. Space will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. The ceremony will be recorded and shared on the City of Rio Rancho's YouTube channel.

City offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.

Santa Fe

City offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.


