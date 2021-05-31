Memorial Day 2021: Events and closures

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In observance of Memorial Day, most city offices across the state will be closed.
What's closed in Albuquerque:
What's open in Albuquerque:
Families are expected to gather at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial throughout the day to pay tribute.
Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho will recognize Memorial Day with a remembrance ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park on Pinetree Rd. SE beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. Space will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. The ceremony will be recorded and shared on the City of Rio Rancho's YouTube channel.
City offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.
Santa Fe
City offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.
