Memorial for homicide victims to be held at Civic Plaza

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 23, 2021 11:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An event memorializing homicide victims will be held Sept. 23 at the Civic Plaza. 

The National Day of Remembrance event will start at 6 p.m. on the plaza. Families are encouraged to bring pictures of loved ones and candles, to honor their memory. 

Robbed New Mexico will be hosting the event. If you are unable to make the event, the organization is also encouraging people to send in the loved one's name and date of death to robdnewmexico@gmail.com before the event.


