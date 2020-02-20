Memorial for slain APD officer vandalized | KOB 4
Memorial for slain APD officer vandalized

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 20, 2020 07:29 PM
Created: February 20, 2020 07:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A memorial for Albuquerque police officer Daniel Webster was damaged.

Webster was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2015. His killer was sentenced to life in prison.

A memorial was created in Webster's honor in the area of the traffic stop, Central and Eubank.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call 242-COPS.


