Memorial for slain APD officer vandalized

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 20, 2020 07:29 PM
Created: February 20, 2020 07:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A memorial for Albuquerque police officer Daniel Webster was damaged.
Webster was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2015. His killer was sentenced to life in prison.
A memorial was created in Webster's honor in the area of the traffic stop, Central and Eubank.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call 242-COPS.
