Memorial held in honor of murdered New Mexico singer
Patrick Hayes
July 14, 2019 10:15 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — Hundreds gathered Sunday night near the Roundhouse in Santa Fe to honor the life of Ernestine Romero.
Hours before the vigil started, people were outside the Jerry Apodaca Education Building – dropping off flowers and embracing one another. The vigil was moved indoors because of the rain.
Police said Ernestine's husband, Jessie Saucedo, shot and killed her Thursday afternoon before turning the gun on himself. The Santa Fe Police Department said the couple was married, but had not been living together for several weeks.
One of her friends, David lee Rodriguez, said he is going to miss everything about her.
"Her laugh, her smile, her wittiness, her vocal abilities, her friendship, her kindness," he said. "Everything."
Downtown Santa Fe was turned upside down Thursday as police investigated the murder-suicide. Ernestine was a well-known singer and a state employee.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called the incident a horrific tragedy.
"My heart is broken for the family and loved ones of the state employee who was tragically taken from us too soon," the governor said.
