Memorial held in honor of murdered New Mexico singer

One of her friends, David lee Rodriguez, said he is going to miss everything about her.

"Her laugh, her smile, her wittiness, her vocal abilities, her friendship, her kindness," he said. "Everything."

Downtown Santa Fe was turned upside down Thursday as police investigated the murder-suicide. Ernestine was a well-known singer and a state employee.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called the incident a horrific tragedy.

"My heart is broken for the family and loved ones of the state employee who was tragically taken from us too soon," the governor said.