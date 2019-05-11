Memorial held in honor of UNM baseball player
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The UNM baseball team was back on the diamond Saturday for the first time since the death of their teammate Jackson Weller.
Friday's rain forced UNM baseball to push back a tailgate memorial and their game against the University of Nevada. Before the first ball was pitched Saturday, dozens gathered outside the stadium to mourn, honor and celebrate Weller.
The tailgaters either knew Weller personally, had common friends or just lost their voices while cheering for the team from the stands.
"They told me that he always had a smile on his face," said fan Adam Biederwolf. "That he was always happy to go to the field."
A glove with a cross and a flower arrangement were placed on the pitcher's mound, where a prayer brought everyone together, including the Lobos' rivals.
With their head in the game and Weller in their hearts, the Lobos baseball team will dedicate every game for a friend whose smile will be missed.
The suspect in Weller's murder was arrested just hours before.
