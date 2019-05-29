Memorial procession for Navajo lawmaker traverses state | KOB 4
Memorial procession for Navajo lawmaker traverses state

Sen. John Pinto passed away Friday at the age of 94. Sen. John Pinto passed away Friday at the age of 94. | 

The Associated Press
May 29, 2019 07:16 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A procession in honor of deceased state Sen. John Pinto will travel from Gallup to the state Capitol to honor the former Navajo Code Talker and politician.

The procession including State Police and the Navajo and Hopi Honor Riders motorcycle group is scheduled to accompany Pinto's casket through the communities of Shiprock, Farmington, Bloomfield, Cuba, Bernalillo and Santa Fe.

Afternoon memorial services were scheduled in the Statehouse rotunda.

Pinto died on Friday at age 94 after setting a record for serving 42 years in the state Senate.

Potential successors to Pinto in the Senate will be nominated by the McKinley and San Juan county commissions.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham makes the final appointment. Pinto this year voted in favor of progressive initiatives on gun control and abortion rights.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: May 29, 2019 07:16 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

