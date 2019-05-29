Memorial procession for Navajo lawmaker traverses state

Pinto died on Friday at age 94 after setting a record for serving 42 years in the state Senate.

Potential successors to Pinto in the Senate will be nominated by the McKinley and San Juan county commissions.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham makes the final appointment. Pinto this year voted in favor of progressive initiatives on gun control and abortion rights.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)