Memorial ride honors New Mexico's fallen officers

"It's a testimonial of respect," he said. "When I hear the bagpipes and I see the officers in full dress, it's very moving. It's a very somber occasion."

All the money raised from registration fees went to APD's chaplain unit.

"This year we're celebrating our 50th anniversary as a unit," said Mark Bussemeier, head chaplain. "Hundreds of Albuquerque area ministers have served as chaplain over the years."

Bussemeier said about 20 ministers volunteer their time to provide officers spiritual support during tough times.

"They take care of their physical health, they take care of their emotional health," Bussemeier said. "But their spiritual health is a fulcrum upon both those, so we help keep them in balance. We give them an ear they can talk to."