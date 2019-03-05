Men accused of scamming Albuquerque businesses arrested in Las Vegas

“I’m not afraid to reach out and say, hey I got taken advantage of,” AP-T Camera Repair owner Vicki Mayhew said.

Then more victims came forward. Rose Noland works at The BikeSmith on Rio Grande. She said the two came in and rented their most expensive mountain bike. It was recovered at a pawn shop later.

“He kind of introduced his friend and said, this is my buddy, we’re going to go for a ride want to get my daughter out, very friendly they kind of disarmed us,” Noland said.

Barnard said their fake stories worked on business owners in several states.

“We noticed they were pawning items in Flagstaff or Las Vegas and some of those items were coming back as stolen or being reported as stolen,” he said.

Barnard said a victim in Las Vegas saw the story KOB reported on the bike theft and it raised a red flag. The same thing happened to them at their bike store.

“That victim had information on where those people might be staying so we were able to reach out to Las Vegas PD, put them in contact with that victim, give them our warrants for them and they went out there yesterday and apprehended both of them,” he said.

Both Andrews and Schafer are originally from Washington State, but they’ll be extradited back to New Mexico. They’re facing several counts of embezzlement and receiving or transferring stolen property.