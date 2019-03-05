Men accused of scamming Albuquerque businesses arrested in Las Vegas | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Men accused of scamming Albuquerque businesses arrested in Las Vegas

Kassi Nelson
March 05, 2019 06:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two men police said scammed several Albuquerque businesses out of tens of thousands of dollars are facing serious trouble. James Andrews and Trever Schafer were arrested Monday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

“They took about $25,000 worth of items,” Albuquerque Police Sgt. Jeffrey Barnard said.

Barnard said Albuquerque metro area business owners started reporting scams in October. KOB talked to one victim scammed out of thousands of dollars of camera rental equipment.

“I’m not afraid to reach out and say, hey I got taken advantage of,” AP-T Camera Repair owner Vicki Mayhew said.

Then more victims came forward. Rose Noland works at The BikeSmith on Rio Grande. She said the two came in and rented their most expensive mountain bike. It was recovered at a pawn shop later.

“He kind of introduced his friend and said, this is my buddy, we’re going to go for a ride want to get my daughter out, very friendly they kind of disarmed us,” Noland said.

Barnard said their fake stories worked on business owners in several states.

“We noticed they were pawning items in Flagstaff or Las Vegas and some of those items were coming back as stolen or being reported as stolen,” he said.

Barnard said a victim in Las Vegas saw the story KOB reported on the bike theft and it raised a red flag. The same thing happened to them at their bike store.

“That victim had information on where those people might be staying so we were able to reach out to Las Vegas PD, put them in contact with that victim, give them our warrants for them and they went out there yesterday and apprehended both of them,” he said.

Both Andrews and Schafer are originally from Washington State, but they’ll be extradited back to New Mexico. They’re facing several counts of embezzlement and receiving or transferring stolen property.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: March 05, 2019 06:07 PM
Created: March 05, 2019 05:48 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Homeowner shoots suspected intruders in Los Lunas
Homeowner shoots suspected intruders in Los Lunas
New Mexico Senate passes education reforms
New Mexico Senate passes education reforms
Multiple women have been drugged in downtown Albuquerque
Multiple women have been drugged in downtown Albuquerque
Suspect surrenders following SWAT standoff in southeast Albuquerque
Andrew Edwards
2 people suffer critical injuries in crash on I-25 at Broadway
2 people suffer critical injuries in crash on I-25 at Broadway
Advertisement




Men accused of scamming Albuquerque businesses arrested in Las Vegas
Men accused of scamming Albuquerque businesses arrested in Las Vegas
Legislation would add option of misdemeanor charge for DWI arrest with children
Legislation would add option of misdemeanor charge for DWI arrest with children
New Mexico bill aims to limit immigration detention centers
New Mexico bill aims to limit immigration detention centers
Homeowner shoots suspected intruders in Los Lunas
Homeowner shoots suspected intruders in Los Lunas
Bill could require home inspectors to be licensed
Bill could require home inspectors to be licensed