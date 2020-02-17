Men and women face different heart attack symptoms, experts say

Dr. Cavanaugh explained women could have more subtle symptoms, like left arm pain, jaw pain, throat discomfort and abdominal discomfort.

Men over 50 and women over 60 are most at-risk of having a heart attack. However, Dr. Cavanaugh said there is also a risk for people in their mid 20s. One of his patients was a 23-year-old man who suffered from a heart attack.

African Americans and Hispanics also face a higher risk of heart attacks than others.

"Your genetics is also part of this. Probably 50% of your risk is in your genetics,” said Dr. Cavanaugh.

There are a few other factors that can cause a heart attack:

Stress

Lack of exercise

Bad diet

That’s why the doctor recommends people to improve their stress levels, eat healthier and exercise to lower the risk. He said meditation or yoga are great ways to relax.