Men and women face different heart attack symptoms, experts say

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Someone in the U.S. has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Brendan Cavanaugh with the Lovelace Medical Group at the Heart Hospital of New Mexico spoke with KOB 4 about the different symptoms of a heart attack for men and women.
The Chief Medical Officer said both men and women will have the usual symptoms: shortness of breath, heart burn, stomach pain and chest pain.
Men typically have a lot of pressure at the center of the chest which isn’t necessarily pain. Dr. Cavanaugh said pressure also be from the left arm, up to the jaw. Sweatiness and nausea can be other types of symptoms to look out for.
Dr. Cavanaugh explained women could have more subtle symptoms, like left arm pain, jaw pain, throat discomfort and abdominal discomfort.
Men over 50 and women over 60 are most at-risk of having a heart attack. However, Dr. Cavanaugh said there is also a risk for people in their mid 20s. One of his patients was a 23-year-old man who suffered from a heart attack.
African Americans and Hispanics also face a higher risk of heart attacks than others.
"Your genetics is also part of this. Probably 50% of your risk is in your genetics,” said Dr. Cavanaugh.
There are a few other factors that can cause a heart attack:
That’s why the doctor recommends people to improve their stress levels, eat healthier and exercise to lower the risk. He said meditation or yoga are great ways to relax.
