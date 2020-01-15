Men arrested in SWAT standoff were recently released from jail | KOB 4
Men arrested in SWAT standoff were recently released from jail

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: January 15, 2020 05:20 PM
Created: January 15, 2020 04:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department missed a suspect when they made an arrest during a SWAT standoff on Tuesday.

Following the standoff, business owners, who were assessing the damage, learned they were not alone.

Bronson Vigil was hiding in the building on Menaul near San Mateo.

Police had previously searched the building twice before workers spotted Vigil.

“Fortunately, there was still police presence in the area, and they were able to nab him right away," said Vicki Mayhew, owner of  Albuquerque Photo-Technologies Inc.

A police spokesperson said human error led to officers missing Vigil. The department will review what happened to try to improve.

Vigil and the other suspect, Kyle Minard, appeared in court Wednesday.

According to the pretrial detention motions for Vigil and Minard, they were both released from jail on Jan. 8. Police said Minard was arrested after he flipped a stolen car earlier in the month.

Vigil also has a long criminal history. Prosecutors said he also suffers from drug or alcohol abuse.

The judge ordered the men to be held as they await a pretrial detention hearing. 


