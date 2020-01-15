Men arrested in SWAT standoff were recently released from jail

“Fortunately, there was still police presence in the area, and they were able to nab him right away," said Vicki Mayhew, owner of Albuquerque Photo-Technologies Inc.

A police spokesperson said human error led to officers missing Vigil. The department will review what happened to try to improve.

Vigil and the other suspect, Kyle Minard, appeared in court Wednesday.

According to the pretrial detention motions for Vigil and Minard, they were both released from jail on Jan. 8. Police said Minard was arrested after he flipped a stolen car earlier in the month.

Vigil also has a long criminal history. Prosecutors said he also suffers from drug or alcohol abuse.

The judge ordered the men to be held as they await a pretrial detention hearing.