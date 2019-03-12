Men wanted for murder in Valencia County extradited from El Paso | KOB 4
Men wanted for murder in Valencia County extradited from El Paso

Megan Abundis
March 12, 2019 10:14 PM

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — Two men wanted for a murder in Meadowlake were extradited to Valencia County Tuesday night. Investigators say they were hiding out in a hotel in El Paso.

On March 3, Valencia County Sheriff deputies responded to a murder in Meadowlake. Investigators say it started at Prado Place and ended on Sportsman Street. The Valencia County Sheriff's Office believes two men, 32-year-old Jesus Garcia and 24-year-old Alexandro Murillo shot and killed 25-year-old Daniel Sandoval.

KOB spoke with Sandoval's widow who says two young kids will be left without their father.

His wife, Tanya Sandoval, says they just got married last fall and were expecting a child.

"He didn't deserve this at all, he didn't deserve this,” Sandoval said. "He’s just this really happy outgoing man. He just tried helping everybody that he could. He would give anybody the shirt of his back. The way he loved his daughter that's really what got me, I've never seen a man love his child so much the way he loved his daughter."

The Sheriff’s Office said Garcia and Murillo both face murder charges including conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence.

Police say they both tried to run from officers in El Paso, injuring themselves.

The detective on the case says they are looking into the people who possibly helped the two get to El Paso. They will face at least three felony charges.

