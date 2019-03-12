Men wanted for murder in Valencia County extradited from El Paso

His wife, Tanya Sandoval, says they just got married last fall and were expecting a child.

"He didn't deserve this at all, he didn't deserve this,” Sandoval said. "He’s just this really happy outgoing man. He just tried helping everybody that he could. He would give anybody the shirt of his back. The way he loved his daughter that's really what got me, I've never seen a man love his child so much the way he loved his daughter."

The Sheriff’s Office said Garcia and Murillo both face murder charges including conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence.

Police say they both tried to run from officers in El Paso, injuring themselves.

The detective on the case says they are looking into the people who possibly helped the two get to El Paso. They will face at least three felony charges.