Mental health advocates worry about pandemic's impact on suicide rates

Chavez said the foundation hosts walks every year called Out of the Darkness to raise awareness. Since COVID-19 is still a concern, this year’s event will be a virtual Out of the Darkness experience instead. The event will take place on the foundation’s Facebook page Saturday morning.

"So you can see the opening ceremonies and then share with us on Facebook or you can email us at newmexico@afsp.org and we'll share your experiences with others,” Chavez said.

Earlier this year, KOB 4 previously spoke with the parents of an 11-year-old boy from Hobbs who took his own life in July. The family of Landon Fuller said they believe the pandemic contributed to his suicidal thoughts.

Now, Fuller's family is raising awareness about youth suicide and urging parents to have a conversation with their children about how they're feeling.

To donate to the New Mexico Out of the Darkness Experience, click here.

If you or a loved one is experiencing issues with mental health, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline for assistance at (800) 273-8255.