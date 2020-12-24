Mental health professional offers tips on how to spend the holidays alone

Diana Castillo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Large gatherings are still off limits in New Mexico, which means many people won’t be spending the holidays with their loved ones. Some people might even be spending the holidays alone.
Terri Fortner, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, said a lot of emotions could arise from spending the holidays alone for the first time.
"Sadness, anxiety—I think there's a lot of fear, there's some hopelessness, not knowing when this is going to end and what's next,” Fortner said.
Fortner said these are just some effects isolation can have on mental health.
"You know, I think holidays are naturally a hard time for a lot of people and COVID has magnified the feelings of loneliness and isolation,” she said.
This year, many people are spending the holidays alone or with smaller groups of people. Luckily, Fortner said there are things people can do to cope with these changes.
"It’s not going to be the normal traditions that we've been able to experience in the past, but I would say make those into something even if it's just you or you and one other person, whatever you decide to do to remain safe,” she said. “I would say get up for the day, get dressed just like any other normal day.”
If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of depression or anxiety, call the New Mexico Crisis Line at 1-855-NMCRISIS (662-7474)
