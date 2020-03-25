Mental health services expand into telehealth

“There’s been conflicting information on if we’re allowed to do phone sessions, versus telehealth like this right now. We get different messages kind of almost everyday,” she said.

Using apps like FaceTime, Facebook video chat and Skype are not compliant with federal privacy laws, so a special telesoftware needs to be used.

Brown-Ortiz says in-person sessions are preferred because therapists can gain more insight.

“We see each other right now on these screens, I see just this much of my client,” she said. “There’s so much more that comes through in terms of body language and so we don’t get to see that.”