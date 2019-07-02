Mental state of man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, mother in question
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- During a hearing Tuesday, Jesus Cartagena Jr.’s defense team requested more time to evaluate their client’s mental state.
Cartagena Jr. is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Shanta Hanish and her mother, Laura.
Cartagena Jr. is described by those who know him as a gentle giant.
"Just a big guy, kind of gentle,” said his attorney Tom Clark. “Never been in trouble before that we know of."
Tuesday’s hearing was supposed to determine whether Cartagena Jr. posed a threat to the community, however, Clark requested more time.
“To be quite frank with the court, counsel and I have not completely determined my client’s mental status,” Clark said. "To kind of get a handle on, number one our client's mental health status and number two his needs while he's in jail."
According to court documents, Cartagena Jr. was "verbally abusive" to his girlfriend and "very controlling." After they broke up, Cartagena Jr. was taken to the hospital because he was making "suicidal statements regarding the break up."
Clark would not say whether his client’s mental competency will be used as a defense.
Cartagena Jr. will remain in jail until the defense is ready to proceed with a pretrial detention hearing.
