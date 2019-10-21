Meow Wolf CEO announces he would step down

The Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The CEO of a New Mexico-based startup company for immersive art installations known as Meow Wolf is stepping down



The Santa Fe New Mexican reports 36-year-old CEO Vince Kadlubek announced Friday he was stepping down but would remain on the company's payroll as an executive adviser to the leadership team.



He described the move as a new phase in his career.



Kadlubek hinted in a website post the move might be temporary. He says he plans to take time to recharge and hone his skills as a leader and collaborator "in hopeful preparation for returning as CEO in the future."



Meow Wolf rose to prominence with an interactive exhibit in a converted Santa Fe bowling alley that combines psychedelic design work with narrative storytelling.