Meow Wolf CEO announces he would step down | KOB 4
Advertisement

Meow Wolf CEO announces he would step down

Meow Wolf CEO announces he would step down

The Associated Press
October 21, 2019 11:49 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The CEO of a New Mexico-based startup company for immersive art installations known as Meow Wolf is stepping down
    
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports 36-year-old CEO Vince Kadlubek announced Friday he was stepping down but would remain on the company's payroll as an executive adviser to the leadership team.
    
He described the move as a new phase in his career.
    
Kadlubek hinted in a website post the move might be temporary. He says he plans to take time to recharge and hone his skills as a leader and collaborator "in hopeful preparation for returning as CEO in the future."
    
Meow Wolf rose to prominence with an interactive exhibit in a converted Santa Fe bowling alley that combines psychedelic design work with narrative storytelling.

Advertisement

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: October 21, 2019 11:49 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
APD: Man arrested, charged with murder of his wife
APD: Man arrested, charged with murder of his wife
Police investigate robbery tied to fatal shooting
Police investigate robbery tied to fatal shooting
Two people killed in Angel Fire plane crash
Two people killed in Angel Fire plane crash
Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
Advertisement



Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
Officer resigns amid accusations of excessive force on 11-year-old student
APD: Man arrested, charged with murder of his wife
APD: Man arrested, charged with murder of his wife
NM Department of Health will offer drive-thru flu shot clinic
NM Department of Health will offer drive-thru flu shot clinic
Two people killed in Angel Fire plane crash
Two people killed in Angel Fire plane crash
Police investigate robbery tied to fatal shooting
Police investigate robbery tied to fatal shooting