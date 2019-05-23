Meow Wolf hires new chief creative officer
Kai Porter
May 23, 2019 10:59 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — The New York Times recently compared Meow Wolf to Disney – and now for the first time, a former Disney employee is working for Meow Wolf.
It's Ali Rubinstein's third week on the job as Meow Wolf's new chief creative officer. She spent 22 years working for Disney and overseeing the company's theme parks across Asia.
Rubinstein said she couldn't resist entering the weird world of Meow Wolf.
"Here's this amazing company that is championing weirdness and otherness and inclusively," she said. "This is a company that I think truly believes and truly can change the world through creativity."
The Santa Fe-based art collective is in the process of expanding to Las Vegas, Denver, Washington D.C. and eventually Phoenix.
