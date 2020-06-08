Meow Wolf implements new safety protocols ahead of reopening

"Other things we're doing is we're heightening our sanitation procedures. We're going to be introducing UV disinfection, which is something that a lot of people have been talking about. We've actually found that that will definitely be helpful to help keep our space clean and we'll being doing thing like electrostatic spraying as well,” Clay said.

Guest capacity will also be limited.

Clay said they’ve been working with guests artists during the closure to create new art exhibits.

"And there's also some interesting improvements that are happening in some existing guest areas that we're just adding new things or new elements just to give them a little bit of a refresh,” she said.