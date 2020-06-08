Meow Wolf implements new safety protocols ahead of reopening

Kai Porter
Created: June 08, 2020 06:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Before the pandemic hit, Meow Wolf in Santa Fe was consistently drawing in crowds since it opened in 2016.
Amanda Clay, Meow Wolf Vice President of Attraction Operations, said they are still preparing to welcome back guests even without a set reopening date in sight.
"We're really looking forward to being able to reopen obviously the health and safety of our guests and the health and safety of our employees is our highest priority. We're really looking forward to supporting our community and to be able to welcome tourists and locals again to back into our space,” Clay said.
After Meow Wolf receives the green light, guests should expect their experience to look a little different from before. People will be required to wear a face mask, maintain social distancing, and have their temperature check when they arrive. Tickets must also be purchased online.
"Other things we're doing is we're heightening our sanitation procedures. We're going to be introducing UV disinfection, which is something that a lot of people have been talking about. We've actually found that that will definitely be helpful to help keep our space clean and we'll being doing thing like electrostatic spraying as well,” Clay said.
Guest capacity will also be limited.
Clay said they’ve been working with guests artists during the closure to create new art exhibits.
"And there's also some interesting improvements that are happening in some existing guest areas that we're just adding new things or new elements just to give them a little bit of a refresh,” she said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company