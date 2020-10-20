Meow Wolf may unionize amid pandemic turmoil

The Associated Press
Created: October 20, 2020 06:09 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Workers at a popular immersive arts entertainment project were voting Monday on whether to unionize under the Communications Workers of America umbrella, amid economic uncertainty linked to COVID-19.
Meow Wolf coined a new brand of family entertainment with its “House of Eternal Return” exhibition in Santa Fe that is currently idled by a statewide pandemic health order.
Meow Wolf has about 270 current employees after laying off just over 200 workers in April amid aggressive state restrictions on businesses'.
Meow Wolf furloughed more workers, even as it forges ahead with efforts to open venues in Las Vegas in early 2021 and Denver later next year.
