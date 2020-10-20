Meow Wolf may unionize amid pandemic turmoil | KOB 4
Advertisement

Meow Wolf may unionize amid pandemic turmoil

Meow Wolf may unionize amid pandemic turmoil

The Associated Press
Created: October 20, 2020 06:09 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Workers at a popular immersive arts entertainment project were voting Monday on whether to unionize under the Communications Workers of America umbrella, amid economic uncertainty linked to COVID-19.

Meow Wolf coined a new brand of family entertainment with its “House of Eternal Return” exhibition in Santa Fe that is currently idled by a statewide pandemic health order.

Advertisement

Meow Wolf has about 270 current employees after laying off just over 200 workers in April amid aggressive state restrictions on businesses'.

Meow Wolf furloughed more workers, even as it forges ahead with efforts to open venues in Las Vegas in early 2021 and Denver later next year.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Video: Naked man steals Biden/Harris sign from Albuquerque resident's front yard
Video: Naked man steals Biden/Harris sign from Albuquerque resident's front yard
City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21
City of Las Vegas issues curfew effective Oct. 21
Community raises funds to save local gay landmark
Community raises funds to save local gay landmark
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday
undefined
Virgin Galactic test flight scheduled to launch this fall
Virgin Galactic test flight scheduled to launch this fall
Advertisement


New Mexico waives job search requirements amid pandemic
New Mexico waives job search requirements amid pandemic
Are 'at-home' COVID-19 test kits a good option?
Are 'at-home' COVID-19 test kits a good option?
Navajo Nation reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Fire danger increases as New Mexico faces hot, dry weather
Fire danger increases as New Mexico faces hot, dry weather
Meow Wolf may unionize amid pandemic turmoil
Meow Wolf may unionize amid pandemic turmoil