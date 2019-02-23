Meow Wolf plans to open hotel in downtown Phoenix | KOB 4
Meow Wolf plans to open hotel in downtown Phoenix

Christina Rodriguez
February 23, 2019 10:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Meow Wolf has announced their plans to open a new location in downtown Phoenix that will double as a hotel. 

The hotel is expected to have 400 rooms, ranging from capsule rooms, hostels, absurd luxury suites, and lodging inside the art exhibition itself. The rooms will be designed by local artists. 

Besides the rooms, there will also be a 10,000 square foot music and performance venue.

“Guests are always asking about staying overnight inside of our House of Eternal Return project in Santa Fe, so doing an intertwined exhibition and hotel just made sense to us,” Meow Wolf CEO Vince Kadlubek said.

Meow Wolf says the Phoenix project is expected to open in 2024. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: February 23, 2019 10:25 PM
Created: February 23, 2019 09:58 PM

