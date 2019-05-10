Meow Wolf raises over $150M for expansion
Christina Rodriguez
May 10, 2019 09:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Meow Wolf has raised a record amount of money for their new project expansions.
According to our partners at Albuquerque Business First, the art collective has raised over $158 million. Some of that money will go to their new exhibits planned in Las Vegas and Denver. Nearly 90 investors contributed to the latest funding round.
Last year, Meow Wolf celebrated one million visitors walking through their doors in Santa Fe.
Meow Wolf recently raised their minimum wage to $17 an hour and got national attention for their multimillion dollar company.
Christina Rodriguez
May 10, 2019 09:27 PM
May 10, 2019 05:31 PM
