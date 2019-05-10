Meow Wolf raises over $150M for expansion | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Meow Wolf raises over $150M for expansion

Christina Rodriguez
May 10, 2019 09:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Meow Wolf has raised a record amount of money for their new project expansions. 

Advertisement

According to our partners at Albuquerque Business First, the art collective has raised over $158 million. Some of that money will go to their new exhibits planned in Las Vegas and Denver. Nearly 90 investors contributed to the latest funding round.

Last year, Meow Wolf celebrated one million visitors walking through their doors in Santa Fe. 

Meow Wolf recently raised their minimum wage to $17 an hour and got national attention for their multimillion dollar company. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: May 10, 2019 09:27 PM
Created: May 10, 2019 05:31 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Judge released man accused of killing UNM baseball player
Judge released man accused of killing UNM baseball player
Chama bus driver arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old girl
Chama bus driver arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old girl
Plan to crack down on crime in Albuquerque includes 50 NMSP officers
Plan to crack down on crime in Albuquerque includes 50 NMSP officers
Record number of Native Americans graduating from UNM School of Medicine
Record number of Native Americans graduating from UNM School of Medicine
Video posted on social media shows middle school students fighting
Video posted on social media shows middle school students fighting
Advertisement




New ordinance could improve animal welfare in Luna County
New ordinance could improve animal welfare in Luna County
Chama bus driver arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old girl
Chama bus driver arrested, accused of raping 7-year-old girl
Nob Hill Triangle Substation extends hours
Nob Hill Triangle Substation extends hours
Plan to crack down on crime in Albuquerque includes 50 NMSP officers
Plan to crack down on crime in Albuquerque includes 50 NMSP officers
Judge released man accused of killing UNM baseball player
Judge released man accused of killing UNM baseball player