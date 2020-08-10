Meow Wolf releases promo video for otherworldly grocery store 'Omega Mart' | KOB 4
Meow Wolf releases promo video for otherworldly grocery store 'Omega Mart'

Kai Porter
Created: August 10, 2020 06:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Meow Wolf gave fans a sneak peek at their newest interactive art installation in Las Vegas, Nevada called “Omega Mart”.

The attraction will transport visitors to a wacky, otherworldly grocery store where there will be no shortage of strange products lining the shelves.

“This week, save on ground magic meat—only $1.99 a pound. Half a heart, now half off at just $2.99 each,” said the narrator in Meow Wolf’s promotional video for Omega Mart.

The Las Vegas location will be Meow Wolf’s second permanent location. Meow Wolf described the concept as “5,000 square feet of psychedelic shopping weirdness,” inside Area 51—a new retail and entertainment complex.

Meow Wolf said hundreds of artists teamed up to create the hands-on experience.

The arts and entertainment company’s first permanent installation—The House of Eternal Return—is located in Santa Fe and became an overnight success in 2016.

Meow Wolf promises Omega Mart will have an even richer storyline for people to follow.

Omega Mart is slated to open its doors to “shoppers” early next year.


