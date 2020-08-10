Meow Wolf releases promo video for otherworldly grocery store 'Omega Mart'

“This week, save on ground magic meat—only $1.99 a pound. Half a heart, now half off at just $2.99 each,” said the narrator in Meow Wolf’s promotional video for Omega Mart.

The Las Vegas location will be Meow Wolf’s second permanent location. Meow Wolf described the concept as “5,000 square feet of psychedelic shopping weirdness,” inside Area 51—a new retail and entertainment complex.