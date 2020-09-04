Meow Wolf seeks union, management resists

The Associated Press
Updated: September 04, 2020 12:05 PM
Created: September 04, 2020 12:00 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Workers at a New Mexico art collective say they are seeking unionization.
Employees at the Santa Fe-based art collective Meow Wolf say Tuesday they will look to unionize under the Communications Workers of America umbrella.
The National Labor Relations Board says workers can form a union either by a petition and election or by their employer voluntarily recognizing the union.
Meow Wolf’s top executives Ali Rubinstein, Carl Christensen and Jim Ward say in a statement that they do not support unionization.
“Meow Wolf recognizes and respects our employees’ right to organize,” Ali Rubinstein, Carl Christensen and Jim Ward wrote. “The policies, practices and culture already in place make our company a great place to work and we value our ability to work directly with employees. As such, we feel Meow Wolf works best without a union.”
The union is currently collecting signatures for a petition, which more than half of collective's employees already have signed.
