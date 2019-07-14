Meow Wolf shares glimpse of Area15
Christina Rodriguez
July 14, 2019 06:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Meow Wolf has shared renderings of their newest immersive project – Area15.
Area15 will be an "experiential retail and entertainment complex" in Las Vegas, a few minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. The anchor tenant will be Meow Wolf.
"I think that we have such an incredible capacity of talent here that we really can do anything we put our minds to," said Ali Rubinstein, chief creative officer for Meow Wolf.
Area15 is scheduled to open later this year. For more information, click here.
Meow Wolf is also set to expand to Phoenix and Denver.
#ThingsToSeeAtAREA15 https://t.co/WAgWjIcmRs pic.twitter.com/KTSuG5iFWG— Meow Wolf (@MeowWolf) July 13, 2019
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 14, 2019 06:31 PM
Created: July 14, 2019 06:20 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved