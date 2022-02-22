Mesa Verde recognized as one of three Blue Ribbon schools in New Mexico

It’s a rare achievement – about 300 schools were recognized nationwide. So, Steinhaus paid a visit to the school Tuesday.

“The data that the school was able to demonstrate is what tipped it over the top and made this a recognition for one of the three schools in New Mexico. But remember this is every state in the country, it’s a national recognition,” said Steinhaus.

Steinhaus toured a couple of classrooms and presented a plaque to the school highlighting the accomplishment. And in a time where teachers and students have had to teach and learn during a pandemic, school officials say they are proud.

“I’m so happy because of all the work that our staff and students have put in. Our students are always trying to do their best and excel and they want to do well, and we just want all of our students to succeed. It's such a great community, it’s all about kids and doing the best we can for their learning. So it means a lot,” said Mesa Verde Principal Pamela Schritter.

Mesa Verde is one of three in New Mexico to be recognized as a Blue Ribbon School this year. The other schools included Coronado Elementary School in Hobbs and Mesquite Elementary School in Mesquite.

District and state officials say they hope that number will increase in the near future.