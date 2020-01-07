Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti joins Senate race in New Mexico | KOB 4
Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti joins Senate race in New Mexico

Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti joins Senate race in New Mexico Photo: Mark Ronchetti for New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 07, 2020 10:43 AM
Created: January 07, 2020 08:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local meteorologist Mark Ronchetti has announced he is joining the race for an open U.S. Senate seat in New Mexico.  

"I'm running to give people a voice they haven't had in a long time," his campaign website reads. "New Mexico deserves a Senator who has not been part of the problem, but someone who will always put New Mexico first." 

Ronchetti has been the chief meteorologist at KRQE-TV since 2006. He announced Monday that he was leaving KRQE, but not leaving New Mexico. 

Ronchetti will be seeking the Republican nomination for a seat currently held by retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom Udall. 

"I'm a proud conservative New Mexican," Ronchetti said in his campaign announcement video. "I'm pro-life and I'm pro-Second Amendment. I believe government's number one job is to protect your freedom and liberty, to keep America safe, and not to impose its political will through higher taxes and reaching deeper and deeper into our lives."


