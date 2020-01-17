Metro 15 list includes man wanted for murder

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque's list of most wanted offenders includes a murder suspect.
Francisco Beltran, 36, was added to the Metro 15. He's accused of shooting a woman in Sept. 2018 at a Circle K at 4400 Coors Boulevard SW.
Beltran is the second murder suspect to be featured on the list. Police are still looking for Morgan Stacey Ramirez.
A total of six offenders have been arrested since the Metro 15 program began in late 2019.
The following individuals have been added to #Metro15:— Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) January 17, 2020
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers (505) 843-STOP. pic.twitter.com/2gG1xJM9em
