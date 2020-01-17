Metro 15 list includes man wanted for murder | KOB 4
Metro 15 list includes man wanted for murder

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 17, 2020 04:02 PM
Created: January 17, 2020 03:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque's list of most wanted offenders includes a murder suspect.

Francisco Beltran, 36, was added to the Metro 15. He's accused of shooting a woman in Sept. 2018 at a Circle K at 4400 Coors Boulevard SW. 

Beltran is the second murder suspect to be featured on the list. Police are still looking for Morgan Stacey Ramirez. 

A total of six offenders have been arrested since the Metro 15 program began in late 2019. 


