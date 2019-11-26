Metro 15: Mayor Keller, APD announce plan to target violent offenders

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 26, 2019 11:53 AM
Created: November 26, 2019 10:04 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque Police Department Chief Mike Geier have joined forces to create the Metro 15 Operation. They say the new program will target the top 15 most violent offenders in Albuquerque.
The top 15 will be identified by the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office. Once a violent offender is caught, another violent offender will be added to the list.
"Today isn't about data, or technology, or planning," Keller said. "It is about bringing all hands on deck for a crackdown on the worst perpetrators of violent crimes in our city."
The homicide count in Albuquerque is currently at 72, matching the city's record in 2017.
"We have all had enough," APD Chief Geier said. "It's time to take back our city."
City officials and APD are partnering with Attorney General Hector Balderas, District Attorney Raul Torrez, the Office of Superintendent of Insurance, and the state's Probation and Parole Division. The multi-agency effort will also work with the FBI and U.S. Marshals.
Keller said the program has been in the works for the past nine months.
Watch the announcement of the Metro 15 Operation:
#APD and @MayorKeller outline details of the Metro 15 Operation to crackdown on the worst perpetrators of violent crime. https://t.co/y9Ngetz2lX— Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) November 26, 2019
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company