Metro 15 offender arrested one day after being added to the list | KOB 4
Metro 15 offender arrested one day after being added to the list

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 23, 2020 05:52 PM
Created: February 23, 2020 05:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Police arrested another offender on the Albuquerque Metro 15 list Saturday.

Benjamin Pace, 33, was arrested one day after he was added to the list.

He faces a number of charges that include aggravated assault, aggravated battery, child abuse, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and aggravated eluding.

The Metro 15 is part of Mayor Keller’s initiative to target violent crime.


