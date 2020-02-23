Metro 15 offender arrested one day after being added to the list

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 23, 2020 05:52 PM
Created: February 23, 2020 05:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Police arrested another offender on the Albuquerque Metro 15 list Saturday.
Benjamin Pace, 33, was arrested one day after he was added to the list.
He faces a number of charges that include aggravated assault, aggravated battery, child abuse, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and aggravated eluding.
The Metro 15 is part of Mayor Keller’s initiative to target violent crime.
