Metro 15: Police release list of the top 15 offenders in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 12, 2019 11:31 AM
Created: December 12, 2019 11:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Here's a look at the first Metro 15. The operation is an effort help crack down on crime by identifying the top 15 offenders in Albuquerque. 

Metro 15: 

  • Jesus Cereceres-Trijo
  • Chantelle Tapia 
  • Lawrence Chavez
  • Daniel Drake
  • Edward Laird
  • Gerald Marquez 
  • Manuel Ortega
  • Eric Peralta
  • Russell Kimber 
  • Santana Downey
  • John Trujillo
  • Ahmad Williams
  • Richard Howell 
  • Michelle Glascock
  • Jamil Lewis

The Albuquerque Police Department released the names and mugshots via Twitter Thursday morning. 

If anyone has information about these offenders, call Crimestoppers at (505) 843-STOP. 

We'll have more details about each of these offenders tonight on KOB 4. 


