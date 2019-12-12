Metro 15: Police release list of the top 15 offenders in Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 12, 2019 11:31 AM
Created: December 12, 2019 11:19 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Here's a look at the first Metro 15. The operation is an effort help crack down on crime by identifying the top 15 offenders in Albuquerque.
Metro 15:
The Albuquerque Police Department released the names and mugshots via Twitter Thursday morning.
If anyone has information about these offenders, call Crimestoppers at (505) 843-STOP.
We'll have more details about each of these offenders tonight on KOB 4.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company