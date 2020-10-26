Metro area hit with several inches of snow

Grace Reader
Updated: October 26, 2020 06:25 PM
Created: October 26, 2020 03:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Snow continues to accumulate in the Albuquerque metro area.
The roads were covered in some areas by noon, and a lot more is expected to fall through Wednesday. The West Side and The Foothills could see about one foot of snow. Other areas are forecasted to get about six inches of snow.
Some people wanted to see even more snow, and drove up to the Sandia Mountains.
"Just exploring the weather, you know, it’s fun," said Irvin Aranda.
People who do not have four-wheel drive are being warned about traveling through the mountains due to the heavy snow.
Drivers were spotted having problems on I-40 and I-25 in the metro area.
