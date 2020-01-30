Metro Championships will not feature division for girl wrestlers

"It's hard for me as a parent to see her come home disappointed that there's no division for her,” said Tim Contreras.

Contreras’ daughter wrestles for Highland High School but will have to compete with guys if she enters the upcoming tournament.

He thinks girls should be able to wrestle girls at tournaments and win their own awards.

"We know it's freshly sanctioned and it's new and there's going to be growing pains but at the same time I think APS could make a little bit more effort to get the division right for the girls and give them a chance to do what they're trained to do,” he said.

The district’s director of athletics told KOB 4 including a girls’ division at the tournament would “limit their participation.”

"As opposed to what we've done in our events that we've scheduled for them in allowing them unlimited entries across the board thus maximizing their opportunity to tournament events,” said Ken Barreras.

According to Barreras, there ares 47 female wrestlers in APS and they’ve had five times to compete against each other.

“And so when you look at the logistics and the circumstances and the things that go along with it in light of promoting the growth of the sport, enhancing participation and maximizing those opportunities, the metro tournament and the (Joe) Vivian Classic were two events that those circumstances and those logistics weren’t conducive to promoting that and would actually limit participation of girls in a similar way that it limits participation for boys.”

Berreras explained that tournament restrict participation to one wrestler per team, per weight class.

“In essence, if there were a girls’ division of the Metro Championships we would have to limit the entries to one young lady per weight class, per school.”

But coaches told KOB 4 they support having a separate bracket for females even if it limited to the best girl wrestlers.

"Girls don't need to have it any different,” said Tiffany South, an assistant coach with Sandia High School.

“We want to have our best girl and that's all were asking for is one girl per weight class per school be put into a varsity tournament."

The district told KOB they schedule the girls’ division matches when resources permit.

But parents and coaches say their girls need more exposure so they can get recruited and earn scholarships.

"Girl wrestling is the fasting growing sport in this nation now,” said Contreras.

“This is an MMA town. I mean there's probably the next Holly Holm in one of these wrestling rooms waiting to come out.”

The Metro Championships kick off Friday at La Cueva High School.

All APS schools will participate in the 16-team tournament, with Cleveland, Rio Rancho, and St. Pius X rounding out the field.

