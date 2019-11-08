Metro Court allowed people to clear up warrants | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Metro Court allowed people to clear up warrants

Colton Shone
Updated: November 08, 2019 06:15 PM
Created: November 08, 2019 04:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Friday was bench warrant forgiveness day at Metro Court.

Thousands of people had a shot at clearing up their warrant. Some of them even got their charges dropped!

Advertisement

"I had a warrant, came here to take care of it,” said Anthony Pena.

The people who were able to get their warrants cleared up were charged with low-level, non-violent offenses-- like traffic tickets.

Pena was facing a shoplifting charge. He said someone promised to buy him shoes, but it didn't turn out that way.

"The person apparently walked out the store without paying,” he said. “I went to walk out—and the officer stopped me."

Judge Maria Dominguez says the Warrant Resolution Day is meant to clear up the backlog of cases.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man hid key to handcuffs, escaped from police
Man hid key to handcuffs, escaped from police
Police need help finding potential witness to homicide
Police need help finding potential witness to homicide
ART is a go: Buses will hit the streets Nov. 30
ART is a go: Buses will hit the streets Nov. 30
People worried Four Hills neighborhood is becoming dangerous
People worried Four Hills neighborhood is becoming dangerous
12th and Menaul intersection will be closed for 3 months
12th and Menaul intersection will be closed for 3 months
Advertisement


Albuquerque wants state to chip in $14 million for new homeless shelter
Albuquerque wants state to chip in $14 million for new homeless shelter
Squatters leaving a mess behind in vacant properties
Squatters leaving a mess behind in vacant properties
Thief steals an estimated $100,000 worth of jewelry from Santa Fe shop
Thief steals an estimated $100,000 worth of jewelry from Santa Fe shop
Man hid key to handcuffs, escaped from police
Man hid key to handcuffs, escaped from police
UFO McDonald's in Roswell gets upgrades, reopens
UFO McDonald's in Roswell gets upgrades, reopens