Metro Court allowed people to clear up warrants

Colton Shone
Updated: November 08, 2019 06:15 PM
Created: November 08, 2019 04:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Friday was bench warrant forgiveness day at Metro Court.
Thousands of people had a shot at clearing up their warrant. Some of them even got their charges dropped!
"I had a warrant, came here to take care of it,” said Anthony Pena.
The people who were able to get their warrants cleared up were charged with low-level, non-violent offenses-- like traffic tickets.
Pena was facing a shoplifting charge. He said someone promised to buy him shoes, but it didn't turn out that way.
"The person apparently walked out the store without paying,” he said. “I went to walk out—and the officer stopped me."
Judge Maria Dominguez says the Warrant Resolution Day is meant to clear up the backlog of cases.
