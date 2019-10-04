Metro Court brings over 50 agencies together for Community Outreach Day | KOB 4
Metro Court brings over 50 agencies together for Community Outreach Day

Christina Rodriguez
October 04, 2019 10:35 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Metro Court gathered together 50 agencies that offer low-cost resources to the community. The event Thursday was free and open to the public. 

The event promotes the 12 specialty courts at Metro. Specialty court is an alternative to jail –  to help people break a cycle of crime. 

The court hopes to make this a yearly event. 

Watch the video above to learn more. 

