Metro Court brings over 50 agencies together for Community Outreach Day
Christina Rodriguez
October 04, 2019 10:35 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Metro Court gathered together 50 agencies that offer low-cost resources to the community. The event Thursday was free and open to the public.
The event promotes the 12 specialty courts at Metro. Specialty court is an alternative to jail – to help people break a cycle of crime.
The court hopes to make this a yearly event.
Watch the video above to learn more.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 04, 2019 10:35 AM
Created: October 04, 2019 10:28 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved