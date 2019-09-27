Metro Court hosts Community Outreach Day | KOB 4
Metro Court hosts Community Outreach Day

Christina Rodriguez
September 27, 2019 11:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you are in need of housing, heath care or employment – there's an event coming up for you. Judge Courtney Weaks joined KOB 4 live in studio to share more about the Metropolitan Court Community Outreach Day next week. 

The event is meant to support and promote the 12 specialty courts at Metro. Judge Weaks explained that specialty court is an alternative to incarceration or traditional probation. 

On Thursday, Oct. 3 over 50 community providers will have booths and will work to connect people with the resources they need. 

The outdoor courtyard will also have music and food trucks. The outreach day is free to attend.

For more information, watch the full interview with Judge Weaks above. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: September 27, 2019 11:59 AM
Created: September 27, 2019 11:40 AM

