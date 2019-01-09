Metro Court to hold Valentine's Day wedding

“This is one of the best parts of our job,” said Chief Judge Sandra Engel. “We hear crime, addiction and dysfunction on a daily basis. It’s a nice change of pace to see folks in the courthouse for a joyous reason.”

Weddings will take place from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

There is no fee for the service, but couples will need to bring their marriage license and two witnesses on the day of the event.

To schedule an appointment, call (505) 841-8287. Walk-ins are welcome and will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.