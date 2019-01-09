Metro Court to hold Valentine's Day wedding | KOB 4
Metro Court to hold Valentine's Day wedding

Joshua Panas
January 09, 2019 03:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Metro Court will perform Valentine's Day weddings for the 19th straight year.

The 9th floor of the courthouse will be converted into “Wedding Central" and will feature flowers and wedding decor. 

Judges will break from the bench in shifts to preside over the weddings.

“This is one of the best parts of our job,” said Chief Judge Sandra Engel.  “We hear crime, addiction and dysfunction on a daily basis.  It’s a nice change of pace to see folks in the courthouse for a joyous reason.”

Weddings will take place from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

There is no fee for the service, but couples will need to bring their marriage license and two witnesses on the day of the event. 

To schedule an appointment, call (505) 841-8287.  Walk-ins are welcome and will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

