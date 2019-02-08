Metro Detention Center to host job fair

The jail is hiring because correctional facilities nationwide, including in Albuquerque, experience a lot of turnover.

"We not only want to keep up with that but we also want to make sure we're adding additional positions to our facility,” Hopkins said. “We know how many people we need to run the facility in general but we have things that come up that we like to have more people on hand for."

In addition to MDC, the Albuquerque Police Department, New Mexico State Police, Rio Rancho Police Department, National Guard and local fire departments will be participating in the job fair.

Hopkins said the jobs require great communication, the ability to work in a difficult situation and the ability to connect with people, including inmates.

The job fair will be held at the New Mexico Workforce Connection on Mountain Road. It will run from 9 a.m.-noon.

Click here for more information about the job fair and working at MDC