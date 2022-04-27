Metro housing market squeeze creating demand for rental assistance programs

Bridge says, depending on the area, a voucher for a two-bedroom unit covers around $1,000. To remain competitive, the authority may have to ask HUD to pay out more.

"Currently we have approximately 140 households that have housing vouchers that are in search of a unit to rent," Bridge said.

The biggest issue is a lack of supply, which is hitting the city's most financially vulnerable the hardest.

"The City of Albuquerque, a few years back, did a study that indicated that, for very low and extremely low-income populations, there's a shortage of 15,000 units in our city – and that was before our current rise in our housing market," Bridge stated.

Emergency rental assistance programs are available throughout the city. You can visit the Albuquerque Housing Authority's website for more details regarding how to reach out to the landlords they work with.