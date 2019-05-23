Metro Surge Operation: Over 100 felony arrests in two weeks | KOB 4
Metro Surge Operation: Over 100 felony arrests in two weeks

Joy Wang
May 23, 2019 10:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently assigned 50 New Mexico State Police officers to "targeted areas" in Albuquerque to help reduce violent crime. Officers have arrested more than 450 people in two weeks. 

At least 100 of those arrests involve felonies, and more than 300 misdemeanors. 

"Our goal is to make sure we're answering the public's concerns," said State Police Deputy Chief Carolyn Huynh. "We just want to make sure that the community is safe." 

Huynh is in charge of training and recruiting future officers. She graduated with a business degree from UNM. 

"I was sitting in an office and I told myself I didn't want to sit in an office for the next 30 years," she said. 

15 years later, she's in charge of training and recruiting future officers. 

"I believe I'm put in this situation because I can be a great role model to not only my daughter, but to other females and state police," Huynh said. 

