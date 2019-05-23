Metro Surge Operation: Over 100 felony arrests in two weeks

Huynh is in charge of training and recruiting future officers. She graduated with a business degree from UNM.

"I was sitting in an office and I told myself I didn't want to sit in an office for the next 30 years," she said.

15 years later, she's in charge of training and recruiting future officers.

"I believe I'm put in this situation because I can be a great role model to not only my daughter, but to other females and state police," Huynh said.