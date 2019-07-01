Mexico-based airline abruptly ends service at Sunport | KOB 4
Mexico-based airline abruptly ends service at Sunport

KOB Web Staff
July 01, 2019 07:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Mexico-based airline has discontinued service from Albuquerque to Chihuahua.

Volaris, which started the twice-weekly service on June 18, had committed to fly in and out of the Sunport for the next 12 months.

However, Volaris discontinued service because Albuquerque and Chihuahua would not provide subsidies, which was not part of the original agreement, according to an official with the city of Albuquerque.

As a result of the abrupt pullout, leaders with the City of Albuquerque and Sunport are weighing legal options.

