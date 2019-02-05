Michael Sam, gay player drafted in NFL, to speak at UNM | KOB 4
Michael Sam, gay player drafted in NFL, to speak at UNM

The Associated Press
February 05, 2019 06:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Michael Sam, the first openly gay player to be drafted in any major U.S. sport, is scheduled to speak at the University of New Mexico.

The former University of Missouri football standout is slated to address student on Feb. 12, in Albuquerque. Sam is expected to tell students how to use personal strengths to pursue one's own dreams.

Sam made history in 2014 when he was drafted by the St. Louis Rams of the National Football League in the seventh round. He stepped away from football in August 2015 due to mental health reasons.

He currently shares his experiences as a motivational speaker.

