Midwife shares nutrition tips for women pregnant during the holidays

Casey Torres
Updated: December 23, 2019 07:41 AM
Created: December 23, 2019 07:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you're an expecting mother, midwives at UNM Children's Hospital want to help you have a delicious and safe Christmas.
With all the family and friend dinners, Tamara Gardner knows it can be tough to stick to prenatal nutrition.
Gardner, a certified nurse midwife, said it's important for future moms to be careful what they eat.
"What you eat has a real impact on your health, either by the nutrition you provide the baby or by bacteria that can cause an illness," Gardner said.
These are the foods expecting mothers should eat:
Stay away from:
Gardner said to also be careful with food preparation – make sure hands are clean, eating surfaces and utensils are disinfected. Clean in between using meats and other foods to avoid cross-contamination.
Leftovers should be eaten carefully as well.
"Make sure that it hasn't sat out for more than two hours before it was refrigerated," Gardner said. "Then it should be consumed within three days. It should be reheated, and it should be reheated to about 165 degrees."
Gardner said it's fine to indulge once in a while as long as it's healthy for the mom and baby.
