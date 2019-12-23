Midwife shares nutrition tips for women pregnant during the holidays

These are the foods expecting mothers should eat:

Fruits

Vegetables

Some lean proteins

Whole grains

Stay away from:

Raw fish, especially if they could contain mercury (cooked sushi is safe)

Unpasteurized milk, cheese or juice (they can carry listeria)

Raw sprouts

Gardner said to also be careful with food preparation – make sure hands are clean, eating surfaces and utensils are disinfected. Clean in between using meats and other foods to avoid cross-contamination.

Leftovers should be eaten carefully as well.

"Make sure that it hasn't sat out for more than two hours before it was refrigerated," Gardner said. "Then it should be consumed within three days. It should be reheated, and it should be reheated to about 165 degrees."

Gardner said it's fine to indulge once in a while as long as it's healthy for the mom and baby.