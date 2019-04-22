Migrant funding proposal put before Albuquerque City Council | KOB 4
Migrant funding proposal put before Albuquerque City Council

The Associated Press
April 22, 2019 10:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - An Albuquerque city councilor is proposing a $250,000 emergency fund for the city to assist migrants released by the U.S. Border Patrol.

The resolution sponsored by City Councilor Pat Davis on Monday proposes funding a full-time Office of Immigrant & Refugee Affairs position for an asylum services coordinator.

If approved, the money also would fund contracts with non-profits, faith-based organizations and other groups to provide medical services, showers, clothing, toiletries and shelter for migrants.

The proposal follows a decision in Las Cruces for the southern New Mexico city to spend $75,000 on humanitarian aid amid an influx of international asylum seekers.

Citing local officials, the Las Cruces Sun-News reports that federal authorities have dropped off more than 1,700 asylum seekers in the city since April 12.

