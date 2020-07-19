Mile-Hi Farmers' Market kicks off

Bushnell said she wasn’t about to let coronavirus stop this year’s farmers' market, so she found a way to still hold it while complying with the city’s and state’s public health orders.

"We have signage up that encourages people to do six foot distancing, social distancing, masks,” she said. “We're not allowing people in who do have masks, but there are people who cannot wear a mask, and so we have set up an arrangement where people can come to the manager's tent, and look at what we have available this particular day, and then one of us will go out and collect those things from the different folks, so that way we are able to accommodate people who are not able to wear masks.”

The market will be held every Sunday through the end of September.