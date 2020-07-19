Mile-Hi Farmers' Market kicks off | KOB 4
Mile-Hi Farmers' Market kicks off

Kai Porter
Updated: July 19, 2020 10:26 PM
Created: July 19, 2020 06:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —  Stephen Teitler and his wife Kenna Gallegos have been selling handmade copper birds, masks and plaques at the Mile-Hi Farmers Market in Alvarado Park for three years.

"We love it. We love it. The people here are friendly. They're always very positive and basically just good people come here,” Stephen said.

Sunday marked the beginning of the market’s sixth year. Neighbors were able to sell extra produce from their gardens, vendors showcased their products and the community gathered to socialize.

"This caution tape creates aisles so there's not crossing over,” said Darcy Bushnell, market manager. “We've limited access."

Bushnell said she wasn’t about to let coronavirus stop this year’s farmers' market, so she found a way to still hold it while complying with the city’s and state’s public health orders.

"We have signage up that encourages people to do six foot distancing, social distancing, masks,” she said. “We're not allowing people in who do have masks, but there are people who cannot wear a mask, and so we have set up an arrangement where people can come to the manager's tent, and look at what we have available this particular day, and then one of us will go out and collect those things from the different folks, so that way we are able to accommodate people who are not able to wear masks.”

The market will be held every Sunday through the end of September.


