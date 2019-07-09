Mile markers along the Rio Grande helping save lives | KOB 4
Mile markers along the Rio Grande helping save lives

Ryan Laughlin
July 09, 2019 06:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An addition to the Bosque in Corrales is helping save lives on the Rio Grande.

"We put up river mile markers along the Rio Grande river,” Trenton Koger said. “Which happens to be the fourth largest river in the United States. It's the first of its kind."

The project was part of Koger’s Eagle Scout project. The mile marker signs are made out of recycled jetty jacks from around the river. This year, with high water levels, the signs are making an impact.

"These mile markers have been used, I think, on almost on every one of our [rescues],” said Tanya Lattin, commander for Corrales Fire Department.

Lattin said there’s been close to 50 river rescues in Sandoval County this year including the one KOB captured on-camera on the Fourth of July.

Six mile markers were put up along the Rio Grande in Corrales last year. They’re used to help identify where people are in trouble so first responders can locate them quickly.

"It's pretty amazing feeling to know that I've been able to help out the community,” Koger said.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue officials confirmed there are plans to expand the river mile markers along the Rio Grande farther south.

