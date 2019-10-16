Mile markers installed along Bosque

“These signs span from Corrales to the Isleta Reservation,” said Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lt. Brian Fox. “Twenty miles on both sides of the river.”

Prior to the markers going up, Fox said multiple units would have to be dispatched along the river when a 911 call came in.

The first mile markers were originally installed in Corrales in 2018.

Trenton Koger came up with the idea for an Eagle Scout project.