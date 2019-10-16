Mile markers installed along Bosque | KOB 4
Mile markers installed along Bosque

Kai Porter
October 16, 2019 05:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Rio Grande is enjoyed by thousands of people every year.

But playing in the water comes with risks.

Now, when 911 is called to rescue someone from Albuquerque's Bosque, crews can quickly get to them because of new mile markers along the way.

“These signs span from Corrales to the Isleta Reservation,” said Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lt. Brian Fox. “Twenty miles on both sides of the river.”

Prior to the markers going up, Fox said multiple units would have to be dispatched along the river when a 911 call came in.

The first mile markers were originally installed in Corrales in 2018.

Trenton Koger came up with the idea for an Eagle Scout project.

Kai Porter


Updated: October 16, 2019 05:25 PM
Created: October 16, 2019 03:41 PM

