Military panel finds airman guilty for crash that left woman dead

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 02, 2021 06:39 PM
Created: February 02, 2021 06:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Kirtland airman who lost control of his vehicle and killed a 39-year-old woman in March 2019, was found guilty Tuesday by a court-martial panel.
Airman 1st Class Calvin Cooper was charged with negligent homicide, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.
He was reportedly speeding north on Louisiana near Gibson when he hit Angelica Baca.
The sentencing phase of the trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
