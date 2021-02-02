Military panel finds airman guilty for crash that left woman dead | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Military panel finds airman guilty for crash that left woman dead

Military panel finds airman guilty for crash that left woman dead

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 02, 2021 06:39 PM
Created: February 02, 2021 06:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Kirtland airman who lost control of his vehicle and killed a 39-year-old woman in March 2019, was found guilty Tuesday by a court-martial panel.

Airman 1st Class Calvin Cooper was charged with negligent homicide, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.

He was reportedly speeding north on Louisiana near Gibson when he hit Angelica Baca.

The sentencing phase of the trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Law enforcement officers load a casket into a vehicle, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Two FBI agents were fatally shot and three wounded while trying to serve a search warrant in Florida on Tuesday, prompting a SWAT team to storm an apartment building where the suspect was holed up as neighbors huddled inside their homes. (WSVN-TV via AP)
Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, will step down as CEO
FILE - In this Thursday, June 6, 2019, file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS convention, in Las Vegas. Amazon said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, that Bezos is stepping down as CEO later in the year, a role he's had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Albuquerque teachers union expresses concern with 'proposed' hybrid schedule
Albuquerque teachers union expresses concern with 'proposed' hybrid schedule
Officials report another positive COVID-19 case at the Roundhouse
Officials report another positive COVID-19 case at the Roundhouse
Presbyterian sells daffodils to raise money for hospice house
Presbyterian sells daffodils to raise money for hospice house