Military takes over possible street racing crash investigation
Brittany Costello
April 03, 2019 10:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The case involving four airmen who were in a car that hit and killed a woman in southeast Albuquerque has been handed over to the Air Force.
Angelica Baca was killed in late March when a driver, who police said was possibly street racing, hit her.
Kirtland Air Force Baser officials said they will conduct an investigation and pursue any appropriate charges.
Officials said they took over the case because the military court system doesn’t have the workload as large as Bernalillo County, which allows it to move faster.
Base officials said suspects in a case of this nature would typically be under certain restrictions, such as being confined to the base.
Once the investigation is complete, base officials said they will release details about any potential charges.
An Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson said they are still trying to reconstruct the crash and their motor’s team conducted a search warrant on the car on Tuesday.
