Military takes over possible street racing crash investigation

Officials said they took over the case because the military court system doesn’t have the workload as large as Bernalillo County, which allows it to move faster.

Base officials said suspects in a case of this nature would typically be under certain restrictions, such as being confined to the base.

Once the investigation is complete, base officials said they will release details about any potential charges.

An Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson said they are still trying to reconstruct the crash and their motor’s team conducted a search warrant on the car on Tuesday.