Millions still available for emergency rental assistance

According to state officials, roughly $30 million have already gone out in rental and utility assistance. Awards vary by situation, but renters could get 12 months of past-due rent paid, and three months for future payments.

"But right now, we've processed a little more than 12,000 applications,” said Col. Donnie Quintana, with the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration.

Quintana said about 8,000 more have initiated applications – and have not submitted just yet.

"I know that so many of our families are struggling and really living on the edge. So the pandemic, has had impact on our families that outsizes other places," Rep. Melanie Stansbury said.

For more information about assistance and how to apply, visit RentHelpNM.org.